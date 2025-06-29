$41 million development may bring major changes to Port St. Lucie's Southern Grove jobs corridor

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — A new $41 million development could soon bring major changes to Port St. Lucie’s Southern Grove jobs corridor.

The Sansone Group, which also developed Legacy Park’s industrial space, is proposing a mixed-use project for the northeast corner of SW Village Parkway and SW Becker Road.

The plan includes 660 residential units, nearly 200,000 square feet of commercial space, and a 140-room hotel.

The site would become the “Lifestyle Commercial Center,” featuring a grocery store, restaurants, small shops, and a trail system connected to the larger Tradition Trail. Developers say stormwater lakes and landscaping would buffer the commercial space from nearby warehouses.

Construction would happen in three phases. The first phase would include 330 apartments and 91,500 square feet of commercial space. The remaining apartments and hotel would follow in later stages. The retail portion would be named Legacy Shoppes at Tradition, echoing the branding of nearby developments.

Some residents say growth like this is part of what attracted them to the area.

“We just bought our house in this area, and the growth was a big part of why we did,” said Ronnie Cruz, who lives nearby.

Others are cautiously optimistic.

“There’s still open space, but development’s coming. Hopefully it’s done right,” said Hunter Preston.

The project is a joint venture between the Sansone Group and Alliance Residential Company. Both plan to retain control of the property once it’s built.

Final city approvals are still needed before any construction begins.