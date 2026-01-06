Costco distribution depot bringing 380 jobs to Port St. Lucie this year

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A new 1.8 million-square-foot Costco distribution depot is coming to Port St. Lucie in March, bringing about 380 jobs to the city with an average salary of about $55,000 per year.

The massive facility will be built in two phases and serve as the main distributor for all Costco stores in Florida.

The depot will be located in the Southern Grove Job Corridor along Interstate 95.

The first phase opens in March and will distribute smaller products, while the second phase opens in August and will handle larger items like furniture that can be shipped directly to customers.

"Very excited. It's a really transformational project for Port St. Lucie," said Wes McCurry, president of the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council.

McCurry said the economic impact will extend beyond just the jobs created at the facility.

"The more we can create jobs here in the city, keep people here in the city, that money is just going to return back into our economy and ripple throughout the economy," McCurry said.

The distribution depot announcement comes almost one year after the Costco store opened in Stuart in April. Lines wrapped around the building during the grand opening as shoppers celebrated no longer having to drive to Palm Beach County for their Costco needs.

Now that a distribution depot is coming to Port St. Lucie, residents are wondering if a Costco store will follow.

"I would love to have a Costco store in Port St Lucie," said Ana from Port St Lucie.

Ana said she’s tired of the drive down to Stuart for her Costco fix.

"The distance, the traffic, it would be very convenient to have one," Ana said.

But Karen from Port St Lucie thinks we need to slow down the growth.

"We have some many store right now coming in, that it's too much," Karen said.

Costco has not responded to requests for comment about potential plans for a store in Port St. Lucie. City officials said they don't have any updates to provide, but would welcome a Costco store.

"We don't have any updates to provide, but I know that that's something that we would love to see and that the residents would love to see as well," Port St. Lucie city spokesman Scott Samples said.

