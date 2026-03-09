Port St. Lucie leaders vote unanimously in favor of purchase and sale agreement for Costco store

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie leaders met today to discuss a land sale for a new Costco retail store.

City leaders voted unanimously in favor of a purchase and sale agreement with Costco Wholesale for about 22.8 acres of land in Southern Grove, an area located west of Interstate 95.

Costco is proposing a 170,000-square-foot retail store and gas station on the land.

Once approved, the retailer will be able to move forward with its plans to build a new retail store, which city officials say has been a "top request from residents for many years."

A new Costco distribution center in Port St. Lucie was slated to open this month, though construction on the facility is ongoing. The distribution center is expected to employ more than 500 people.

A meeting of the Governmental Finance Corporation — governed by a board comprised of all five City Council members — started at noon.

