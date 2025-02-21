Child's mother, fiancé arrested after 2-year-old Port St. Lucie boy fatally shoots self

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two people were arrested Friday after a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself in Port St. Lucie earlier this week, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m., at a home located in the 5700 block of Northwest Zenith Drive.

WATCH BELOW: Mother, fiancé arrested after toddler fatally shoots self

Child's mother, fiancé arrested after 2-year-old fatally shot

Police said both the child's mother, Natalie Cruz, 24, and her fiancé, Quintenn Wesley, 25, face charges in the case.

Investigators said when officers arrived they found the boy on a bed in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head.

The child was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital but later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there were five adults and two children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said Cruz and the 2-year-old were in the master bedroom while Wesley his sister, his father and his grandmother were in other areas of the home along with an infant child.

WATCH BELOW: Police investigate accidental shooting of 2-year-old

2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound head in Port St. Lucie

"The mother was on the bed with the child when the mother heard a gunshot. She looked and saw the 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun next to him," police said in a written statement.

Investigators said Wesley was the owner of the 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shooting, and he "kept a total of two handguns unsecured in the master bedroom."

Police said both handguns were seized as evidence along with a spent shell casing and the projectile.

During their investigation, police said they learned that Cruz was a convicted felon in Florida.

Both Cruz and Wesley were taken into custody by United States Marshals in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Port St. Lucie.

Cruz faces a charge with one count of possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon, a second-degree felony, and one count of culpable negligence — allowing a minor access to a firearm resulting in injury or death, a third-degree felony.

Wesley was charged with one count of culpable negligence — allowing a minor access to a firearm resulting in injury or death, a third-degree felony.

Both Cruz and Wesley were taken to the St. Lucie County jail. Cruz's bond was set at $55,000 and Wesley’s bond at $15,000.