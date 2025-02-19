Watch Now
Two-year-old child shot in the head in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Police Feb. 18, 2025
Port St. Lucie Police Feb. 18, 2025
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police have responded to an incident of a child, 2, who has sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Port St. Lucie Police NW Zenith Dr.

The scene is at the 5700 block of NW Zenith Drive.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

The condition of the child is unknown. WPTV is at the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

