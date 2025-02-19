Two-year-old child shot in the head in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police have responded to an incident of a child, 2, who has sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

WPTV

The scene is at the 5700 block of NW Zenith Drive.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

The condition of the child is unknown. WPTV is at the scene working to get more information.

PSLPD is on scene in the 5700 block of NW Zenith Dr. for a 2 year old child that sustained a gunshot wound to the head.



There is a heavy police presence in the area.



Media staging area is NW Cashmere Blvd. and NW Zenith Dr.



No threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/yHODkZEUPy — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 19, 2025

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.