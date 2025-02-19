Port St. Lucie police investigating fatal shooting death of 2-year-old

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The 9mm handgun that killed a 2-year-old in Port St. Lucie Tuesday night was unsecured and owned by the mother's fiancé, police say.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department released more details on the 2-year-old who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They say a total of five adults and two children were in the residence in the 5700 block of NW Zenith Drive when the shooting occurred.

WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk discusses investigation into shooting death

2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound head in Port St. Lucie

The mother, 24, was in the master bedroom with the 2-year-old, while the mother's 24-year-old fiancé, as well as his sister, father and grandmother, were in other areas of a house. An infant child was also in the residence.

Police say the mother heard the gunshot and then saw the 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound to his head, and the gun next to him. The 2-year-old was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two handguns were seized from the residence; police say the fiancé owned both guns, and both were kept unsecured in the master bedroom.

The investigation is still ongoing.