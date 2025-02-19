Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie police investigating fatal shooting death of 2-year-old

A 2-year-old shot himself with an unsecured gun, Port St. Lucie police say
Port St. Lucie Police NW Zenith Dr.
WPTV
Port St. Lucie police responded to NW Zenith Drive on Tuesday night.
Port St. Lucie Police NW Zenith Dr.
Posted

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The 9mm handgun that killed a 2-year-old in Port St. Lucie Tuesday night was unsecured and owned by the mother's fiancé, police say.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department released more details on the 2-year-old who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They say a total of five adults and two children were in the residence in the 5700 block of NW Zenith Drive when the shooting occurred.

WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk discusses investigation into shooting death

2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound head in Port St. Lucie

The mother, 24, was in the master bedroom with the 2-year-old, while the mother's 24-year-old fiancé, as well as his sister, father and grandmother, were in other areas of a house. An infant child was also in the residence.

Police say the mother heard the gunshot and then saw the 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound to his head, and the gun next to him. The 2-year-old was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two handguns were seized from the residence; police say the fiancé owned both guns, and both were kept unsecured in the master bedroom.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening