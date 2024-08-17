In a quiet Port St. Lucie neighborhood, locals are speaking out against rezone and 140-home development

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is listening to concerns of residents in the quiet, agricultural St. Lucie Gardens community over a development project they say will take away the character of their neighborhood.

Through the proposed Walton Ranch project, developers are looking to rezone 40 acres of what is currently an equestrian boarding facility and build more than 140 rental homes, which many of the residents think is not a good fit for their equestrian neighborhood.

"We just want to have a quiet life," St. Lucie Gardens resident Elizabeth Nelson said. "We want to be able to walk outside with a cup of coffee and just look around and see nature, and be surrounded by out family, our animals and just get a good look around at green."

WATCH: Elizabeth Nelson expresses safety concerns surrounding rapid development in St. Lucie Gardens area

Locals speak about safety concerns regarding Walton Ranch project proposal

The neighborhood met up this morning in front of county leaders to address their concerns with the proposal.

WATCH: Courtney Santorella owns 10-acres in St. Lucie Gardens and is against the project

Locals are making their voices heard as developers propose 140 homes in quiet equestrian neighborhood

Even though the St. Lucie County Planning and Zoning Board recommended denial of the planned development, the decision will still go in front of the county commission.

WPTV Reporter Briana Nespral spoke to Commissioner Jamie Fowler at this morning's meetup. She said she will have to wait from developers to finalize her thoughts on the project.

"I'm really going to have to weigh what the developer is willing to do to offset or mitigate their developmental impacts to the area," Fowler said.

WATCH: St. Lucie County District 4 Commissioner Jamie Fowler voices her thoughts on the Walton Ranch proposal

St. Lucie County District 4 Commissioner Jamie Fowler speaks her thoughts on the Walton Ranch proposal. l

WPTV reached out to the developers for comment and we are still waiting for a response.