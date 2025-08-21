Lieutenant governor escorts driver accused in deadly Florida crash, critics blast ‘political stunt’

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins was returning Thursday from California, personally escorting a truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people in St. Lucie County.

The unusual move has drawn both praise and criticism, with some calling it leadership and others dismissing it as political theater.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins escorts semi-truck driver back to Florida

The defendant, Harjinder Singh, was booked on at least three counts of vehicular homicide after authorities said he made an illegal U-turn Aug. 12 with his semi-truck. It caused a wreck that left three Floridians dead.

Singh, an undocumented immigrant, had been detained in California before his transfer back to Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis described the crash in stark terms, pointing to problems with how Singh was licensed.

“He got a driver's license, commercial driver's license from Washington State, and of course, California, didn't speak English, and he tried to do a U-turn where it's official use only, and the other car didn't have a chance,” DeSantis said at a Thursday press conference.

Collins, a former Green Beret, traveled to California to accompany Singh and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents on the extradition flight. Speaking to reporters, he insisted his involvement was about accountability.

“This isn't our home turf, right?” Collins said. “I am out here answering questions in California because I believe in protecting our citizenry that much. I believe in leadership that matters. This is not performative. This is what leadership should be.”

But critics argued the lieutenant governor had no role to play. Extradition paperwork had already been signed, and law enforcement officials were handling the transfer before Collins announced his trip.

Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, was among those questioning the decision.

“Why is our lieutenant governor trying to take credit for law enforcement activity? It just seems bizarre. You know, it's the shallowest form of political theater,” Andrade said.

Democrats leveled similar criticism in a statement Thursday evening.

“This is just another expensive political stunt from the DeSantis administration on the taxpayers’ dime,” said Florida Democrats Chair Nikki Fried. “While LG Collins is flying across the country for political theater in empty parking lots, Florida Dems are working hard to ensure Floridians can navigate this affordability crisis and keep their hard-earned money in their pockets. If the LG is so concerned about crime, he should look at solving it in his own party.”

California officials also pushed back on Republican framing of the case. Governor Gavin Newsom’s press team noted that Singh entered the U.S. in 2018 under President Donald Trump— during his first term— and was cleared by the federal government to work.

Fort Pierce 'You never make a U-turn,' safety expert says of fatal Turnpike crash Tyler Hatfield

In a response to DHS Sec. Kristi Noem, posted online, they said: “The federal government (YOU) already confirmed that this guy meets federal and state immigration requirements -- YOU issued him a work permit (EAD). Oops.”

Collins, however, argued the state had to send a message. In a phone interview before leaving California, he called for prosecutors to consider further penalties.

“Yeah, I would like this to continue to be looked at,” Collins said. "And I think we got to throw the book at this guy. Three lives were lost. It's unacceptable. Accountability matters.”

Prosecutors have said Singh could face decades in prison if convicted. His next court date and detention location in Florida have not yet been announced.

