Semi-truck crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in a traffic homicide investigation after a crash shut down all northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around mile-marker 170 in Fort Pierce and involved a semi-truck and trailer that jackknifed, coming to rest on top of a passenger vehicle.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to assist trapped passengers inside the car. Authorities have not yet said how many people were inside.

The scene remains active, and all northbound lanes of the Turnpike in St. Lucie County are closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as heavy delays are expected.

