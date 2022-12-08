Watch Now
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to share more details after deputies fired upon during traffic stop

No deputies injured
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon after attempting a traffic stop in the 1200 block of N. 17th Street in Fort Pierce on Dec. 7, 2022.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 12:43:16-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office scheduled a news conference to share more details about an incident Wednesday night where deputies were fired upon after attempting a traffic stop.

Sheriff Ken Mascara will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. 17th Street in Fort Pierce at about 6:45 p.m.

Officials said the deputies were fired upon by occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

No deputies were hurt.

Personnel was searching for the vehicle and its occupants Wednesday night, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tonya Woodworth told WPTV.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

