Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 1200 block of North 17th Street near Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce. They were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Personnel were searching for the vehicle and its occupants with no description available, spokeswoman Tonya Woodworth told WPTV.

No other details were available but Woodworth said she expects to provide an update Thursday morning.

