1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering

Crowd of 300 scatters chaotically, 5 people struck by gunfire
One man was killed, a second seriously injured, and three others struck by gunfire in a shooting during a large street gathering Sunday night in Indiantown.
Martin County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation van
Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 05, 2022
Just before midnight on Sunday, two men exchanged gunfire for unknown reasons at a street gathering of 300 people at Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The shooting left one Fort Pierce man dead, and another Fort Pierce man in serious condition. Three other people were also struck by the gunfire. They were self-transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shots prompted the crowd of hundreds to scatter for fear of being shot.

Of the two men at the center of the shooting, one was airlifted to a hospital and the other was driven to the hospital by an unknown person who left the victim at the receiving area without providing any information.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about the dispute or witnessed the shooting to please come forward.

