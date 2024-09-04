Buc-ee's nears final hurdles to open on Treasure Coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The conversation surrounding a new Buc-ee's went before the St. Lucie County Commission Tuesday night. It was the first of two hearings to discuss rezoning the land off Interstate 95 and Indrio Road.

Buc-ee's wants to build a 76,000 square feet of retail space and 120 gas pumps.

They're also requesting to build a 100-foot sign along Interstate 95.

It would be one of the tallest in the county comparable in height to the Flying J sign on Orange Avenue and Interstate 95.

“The Board of County Commissioners hearing this evening and [if it] were to continue to Sept. 17 would be the final public hearing and the final public face action on the proposed Buc-ee’s in St. Lucie County,” said Kori Benton, St. Lucie County planning manager. “Members of the public have the opportunity to speak this evening and address the board.”

Commissioners will vote “yes” or “no” on Buc-ee's at the second hearing on Sept. 17.

Following these two hearings in September, the last step would be for the developer to file a final site plan to be approved by the county’s development review committee.

