How much longer until Buc-ee's comes to Treasure Coast?

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County leaders say work to bring a Buc-ee's travel center to the area continues to progress.

“There’s no doubt in my mind they’re coming. They want to be here. It’s been a great partnership," said County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend.

Townsend says there are still a number of steps that need to be taken before a final approval, but there’s been a lot of movement.

“[Buc-ee's] goal is for all of this to come through the county by the end of the year so come January they can break ground to be open in 18 months," said Townsend.

County Planning Manager Kori Benton says planning and zoning will get a look at the latest Buc-ee's site plan next month.

“They’re proposing roughly 120 fueling stations. Just shy of 80,000-square-feet of retail space," said Benton.

Region St Lucie County Buc-ee's site plan formally submitted to St. Lucie County Peter Burke

Buc-ee’s isn’t the only big potential development for the area around Indrio Road and Interstate 95.

Next to the proposed Buc-ee’s site, developers want to build 2,500 housing units with a K-8 school and a fire station. Twenty percent of the housing stock would be workforce housing.

“We are requesting from any development coming into the county that a percentage has to be green space and open and another percentage has to be workforce housing," said Townsend.

While there is a lot being planned on the ground between housing and a Buc-ee’s, it is something hoisted in the air that could be a potential obstacle.

“Buc-ee’s likes their signs 100-feet in the air. That exceeds our height restriction, so that’s another conversation that has to come back," said Townsend.

But she added all signs are still pointing to Buc-ee's coming in the next few years.