Buc-ee's site plan formally submitted to St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Buc-ee's on the Treasure Coast is one step closer to reality.

Buc-ee's has formally submitted a site plan to bring the Texas-based mega gas station to St. Lucie County, a spokesman for the county said Wednesday.

WPTV first reported in August on the prospect of a Buc-ee's being built off Interstate 95 near Fort Pierce.

The application, which county records show was submitted Tuesday, calls for the development of a Buc-ee's "at the southeast corner of Indrio Road and Interstate 95 to take advantage of a prime location in North St. Lucie County."

Next, the application will be reviewed by the Development Review Committee, which could take several weeks, St. Lucie County spokesman Erick Gill said.

Then it would go before the Planning & Zoning Commission before being presented to St. Lucie County commissioners for final approval.

The entire process could take several months, Gill said.

Fort Pierce What's the big deal about Buc-ee's? Kate Hussey

If approved, the St. Lucie County location would become the fourth Buc-ee's in Florida.

The first one opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine and the second location opened a month later in Daytona Beach. A third location is already planned for Ocala.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's has expanded to states throughout the southeast with locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.