COMING SOON?: Buc-ee's one step closer to opening on the Treasure Coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Buc-ee's could be one step closer to opening in Fort Pierce, after the St. Lucie County Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved petition for rezoning.

Big changes are in the works off Interstate 95 and Indrio road. Have you heard? A Buc-ee's might be coming to Fort Pierce.

WPTV first reported in August 2023 on the prospect of a Buc-ee's being built on the Treasure Coast.

“I love Buc-ee’s, my momma got me hooked to Buc-ee’s,” Shatira Gay said.

Gay just stopped at a Buc-ee's Thursday morning on a road trip with her mom.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV The Interstate 95 exit at Indrio Road, seen here in February 2024, could be busier if a Buc-ee's is built there.

“I’m like, 'oh my god, I got to get out of this store I think I overspent,'” said Gay.

The plans propose nearly 80,000 square feet of retail space and 120 gas pumps.

“I’m happy. I love Buc-ees,” said Port St. Lucie resident Jim Taylor. “I like their breakfast burritos and BBQ and stuff and they got really great stuff for sale there.”

How much longer until Buc-ee's comes to Treasure Coast?

It’s a work in progress. There was a planning and zoning meeting Thursday night to discuss rezoning the land to allow for retail space and a 100ft tall sign.

"Could there still be a lot of back and forth in this process?" WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia asked.

"Absolutely. Once we kind of get into that discussion tonight, there could be some conditions of approval that we want to put on the project.” He added, "I mean I don’t want to speak for the board, but I think we are moving in a positive direction.”

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV This is the proposed location for a Buc-ee's near Interstate 95 and Indrio Road in Fort Pierce.

Thursday night's recommendation will then go to the Board of County Commissioners in September for two hearings. If approved, all Buc-ee's needs to do is get the green light on the final site plan.

"I hope they get it! Yeah! I hope they come here," said Taylor.

Buc-ee's is hoping their popular travel stop can break ground in January.

"That would be good, it’s awesome," added Gay.

The St. Lucie County location would become the fourth Buc-ee's in Florida.

The first one opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine and the second location opened a month later in Daytona Beach. A third location is already planned for Ocala.