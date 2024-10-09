'Be safe and prepare': St. Lucie County ready for Hurricane Milton's landfall

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County gave an update Wednesday morning on preparedness efforts in the county ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida later tonight.

"As we continue to monitor the system, we'll make a decision to shut down the bridges from North to South Hutchinson Island later this morning," Public Safety Director Ron Guerrero said.

St. Lucie County said it will also make a decision by noon today on whether to reopen public schools on Friday.

"That's going to be based on our consultations with the Emergency Operations Center and how long the shelters need to remain open," St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent Jon Prince said, as two schools in in the county serve as shelters during the storm.

During the news conference, county officials also urged residents to stay in place.

"We're asking the residents, please minimize your movements around the county today," said Fort Pierce Police Maj. Michael Santiago. "Remain calm and be patient."

St. Lucie County has the following shelters open ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall:

Fort Pierce Westward Academy, pet friendly shelter, located at 1801 Panter Lane in Fort Pierce

Treasure Coast High School, which is also a general population and pet friendly shelter, and is located at 1000 southwest Darwin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

Special Needs Shelter at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce

To arrange transportation to the special needs shelter by noon, call 772-462-1778 ext. 1.

"As a reminder these shelters are places of last resort," Guerrero said. "Those who live in low-lying areas, mobile homes, as well as those who are in Hutchinson Island, and don't feel safe and are encouraged to shelter with friends and family, where they'll feel most comfortable."

The St. Lucie County Fire District said it will be increasing staffing levels.

"Yesterday, we had three additional high water vehicles and we're also staffing specialty rescue trucks," St. Lucie County Fire District Division Chief Daniel Mikels said. "Our heavy rescue, one off Midway Road and one in Tradition."

County officials also stressed the importance of having a supply kit and using generators and propane grills in well ventilated areas.

"Now is the time to complete your family emergency plan," Guerrero said. "And ensure your emergency kit with the basic necessities such as water, food, batteries, flashlights, and medicines are as completed."

Officials also reminded drivers stay off roadways and not to drive into flooded areas due to the risk of downed power lines, downed trees, or any type of debris that could be stuck in that water and to keep children from playing in standing water.

"I see a lot of folks driving around and kids playing in the storm water. If you live in Indian River Estates, if you live in Lakewood Park, you have a lot of septic tanks. Those septic tanks are likely to fail with the amount of water that's in the system," Vice Chair Chris Sadowski, who also serves on the St. Lucie County Fire District, said. "As that water rises, whatever is in your leach field is likely in those storm water. So, I would highly suggest that you don't let your children play in the storm water as a health risk."

Those with questions regarding Hurricane Milton should call 772-460-4357 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day until Hurricane Milton passes.

The county will have subsequent news conference for updates on preparedness efforts at noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday.