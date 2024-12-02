2 St. Lucie County deputies hit by DUI suspect expected to recover

Fort Pierce police provided updates following an incident over the weekend where an alleged drunk driver crashed into several squad cars during a traffic stop.

This alarming event resulted in injuries to a Fort Pierce officer and two St. Lucie County deputies.

According to Major Michael Santiago, the incident took place late Saturday night on U.S. 1, near 25th Street.

He explained, "While they were having the individual inside the vehicle come out, another vehicle approached from behind."

Fortunately, the injuries sustained were not severe — the officer was treated and released from the hospital, though he will be off duty for a few days, and both deputies are expected to recover.

Local resident Joe Mendola expressed his concern, stating he never wants to see those who protect the community harmed.

Major Michael Santiago urged drivers to "slow your speed and move over a lane" when passing officers.

Troopers arrested 41-year-old Perry Peables, who now faces six counts of DUI with property damage and injury. Major Santiago emphasized the dangers faced by officers, noting, "It's very scary that our officers are putting themselves in harm's way for the public."

Florida’s “Move Over" law mandates that drivers must shift over one lane for first responders and other vehicles with their hazard lights on. This year, the state has seen 170 crashes related to violations of this law.

Santiago added, “If you’re going to pass officers, slow your speed and move over a lane so they can perform their duties without additional risk of injury.”

Peables posted bond on Sunday and was released from jail. Law enforcement officials are urging all drivers to heed the “Move Over” law and never drive while intoxicated.