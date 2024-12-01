1 deputy, 1 officer seriously injured while performing felony traffic stop in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) deputy and a Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) officer have sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries following an accident on U.S Highway 1 and North 25th Street in Fort Pierce Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 11:25 p.m., a 41-year-old Vero Beach man was driving northbound on 25th Street in the outside lane as two St. Lucie County deputies and one Fort Pierce Police officer were standing outside their vehicles conducting a felony stop within the outside lane of US-1.

The driver, failing to move over, struck the rear of a SLCSO vehicle, which due to the impact struck the two other law enforcement vehicles and two of the officers.

The Vero Beach man has been arrested for at DUI.

"The deputies and officer are banged up but all will be okay," Pearson commented. "We are thankful for all the prayers and the support."

The roadway has since reopened to the public.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.