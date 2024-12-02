St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office releases video of wreck involving DUI suspect that hurt 2 deputies, officer

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released bodycam video showed the moments a Fort Pierce police officer and two St. Lucie County deputies were struck by an alleged drunk driver while conducting a felony stop Saturday night.

Sheriff Keith Pearson shared part of the video on social media. We want to warn you that the video may disturbing to some viewers.

The bodycam video showed a St. Lucie County deputy with his hand partially stuck under a vehicle's tire following the wreck.

"Hey, move this car forward," the deputy can be heard saying in the video.

According to Florida Highway Patrol — who is handling the investigation — two St. Lucie County deputies and a Fort Pierce police officer were initially attempting to stop a reckless driver on U.S Highway 1 in Fort Pierce on Saturday night.

The deputies and officer were standing outside their three patrol vehicles within the outside lane conducting the stop.

Perry Peables, 45, who was allegedly driving under the influence, failed to move over and struck the back of the St. Lucie County sheriff's vehicle.

The wreck left an impact on the two other law enforcement vehicles and injured one of the deputies and officer.

Residents were shocked to learn about the wreck.

"It's really unfortunate to hear because the policemen, they put their life on the line every time they get out of their car or stop somebody," resident Joe Mendola said. "We’re just very thankful that they have the courage to do it cause it's a difficult thing to do."

Pearson said Peables had a suspended license at the time of the wreck. He faces six counts of DUI with property damage and injury.

The injured law enforcement officers have been released from the hospital and are expected to be OK.