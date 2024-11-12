Road Ranger killed in Interstate 95 crash in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 67-year-old Road Ranger was killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said the Road Ranger was helping a disabled Dodge Charger in the left shoulder of I-95 northbound, a couple miles south of Midway Road near Fort Pierce, just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

That's when a Nissan Murano SUV, driven by a 28-year-old Royal Palm Beach man, went off the road and onto the left shoulder, slamming into both the Road Ranger and his Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The Road Ranger, a 67-year-old Fort Pierce man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

According to the FHP, there were a total of five people inside Murano. Four of them were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is an ongoing investigation," the FHP said in a crash report.

Road Rangers are employed by the Florida Department of Transportation and provide assistance to drivers in need on highways. Those services include changing flat tires, jump starting vehicles, helping stranded drivers get in contact with emergency responders, and clearing disabled vehicles and debris from the road.