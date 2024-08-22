What Treasure Coast leaders are saying about Jonathan Dickinson State Park golf course proposal

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A proposal from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park has sparked a surge of opposition from environmental groups and nature lovers.

WPTV spoke to members of the community who shared their thoughts with us during our visit to the park Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the state Acquisition and Restoration Council (ARC) where he also pushed back against the project.

A public comment meeting is scheduled to take place Aug. 27 at the Flagler of Stuart from 3-4 p.m., but Mast said none of the seven voting members of the ARC are scheduled to attend, instead a "subject matter expert" is slated to speak.

"The absence of the ARC members at this public comment meeting will deprive them of the ability to hear from the actual public about the image their decision will have on our community," Mast said in the letter. "It also gives the appearance of a box-checking exercise to citizens who deserve to have their voices heard by actual decision-makers."

Mast urged for all members to attend the meeting or the state should offer a new meeting date for public comment where all ARC members will be in attendance to hear from the public.

"We expect that ARC members will visit the site before any vote — so they are truly informed of the impact their actions will have on our community," Mast said. "Anything less removes any legitimacy from the process and is a slap in the face."

Read Mast's full letter below:

"OVERWHELMING NUMBER OF PEOPLE"

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, is also sounding off on the issue regarding the controversial project.

Overdorf said in a statement that an "overwhelming number of people" have reached out to his office on the golf course proposal and criticized the location and time for the public meeting.

"It is my opinion that a one hour presentation at the small facility in Stuart during a work and school day does not give you an adequate opportunity to ask questions and make public statements," Overdorf said.

He said he is requesting that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida Parks System to reschedule the meeting for a larger venue.

Read Overdorf's full statement on the matter below:

"Thank you to the overwhelming number of people that have reached out to my office or contacted me personally regarding the proposed uses of Jonathan Dickinson State Park. Your voices and concerns deserve to be heard. It is my opinion that a one hour presentation at the small facility in Stuart during a work and school day does not give you an adequate opportunity to ask questions and make public statements. To that end, I am requesting the FDEP and the Florida Parks System to reschedule the proposed public meeting to a larger venue and during the evening in order to have the maximum public participation. In the meantime, please continue to call my legislative office ((772) 221-4961) or email me at Toby.Overdorf@myfloridahouse.gov"



Read more of WPTV's coverage on the proposal below:

