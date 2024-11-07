Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Referendum to buy natural lands in Martin County passes

A question on the November ballot asks voters to increase the sales tax in the county by half a percent for 10 years to afford the land.
MCF Halipatiokee Aerial Shot.jpg
Posted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Voters approved a half-cent sales tax to raise funds to be used to purchase lands to protect water quality, natural areas and wildlife habitat in Martin County.

The referendum to buy natural lands in Martin County passed with nearly 64% of voters.

Martin County Forever said funds raised through the sales tax will go towards purchasing land from sellers in strategic areas that benefit the area's ecosystem. The measure is expected to generate over $18 million a year for 10 years that will go into a fund for purchasing and preserving about 46,000 acres of land with ecological significance in four regions, including Blueways, the Indian River Lagoon watershed, the Loxa-Lucie Headwaters and the Pal-Mar area.

This is an environmental legacy we are creating for our kids, our grandkids and future generations in Martin County," Martin County Forever campaign committee chairperson Jim Snedeker said in a news release." The vote and this victory speaks volumes about our community’s values and commitment to a sustainable, healthy environment.”

The half-cent sales tax takes effect Jan. 1, 2025.

More of WPTV's related coverage:

Elections Local

Martin County residents are in favor of this sales tax increase proposal

Tyler Hatfield

Protecting Paradise

Just what can be done to preserve land? Here's what Indian River County is doing

Romelo Styles
Turtle

Protecting Paradise

What Palm Beach County is doing to protect land after Great Outdoors Initiative

Kate Hussey
k-park

Wellington

'CONCRETE JUNGLE': Wellington group vows to fight land development of K-Park

Dave Bohman

Boynton Beach

Could Boynton Beach boat ramp be sold to developers?

Joel Lopez

Real Estate News

Is more development coming to Wellington's Equestrian Preserve area?

Ethan Stein

Protecting Paradise

Why residents are urging state to 'back off' development at this preserve

Kate Hussey

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening