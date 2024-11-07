Referendum to buy natural lands in Martin County passes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Voters approved a half-cent sales tax to raise funds to be used to purchase lands to protect water quality, natural areas and wildlife habitat in Martin County.

The referendum to buy natural lands in Martin County passed with nearly 64% of voters.

Martin County Forever said funds raised through the sales tax will go towards purchasing land from sellers in strategic areas that benefit the area's ecosystem. The measure is expected to generate over $18 million a year for 10 years that will go into a fund for purchasing and preserving about 46,000 acres of land with ecological significance in four regions, including Blueways, the Indian River Lagoon watershed, the Loxa-Lucie Headwaters and the Pal-Mar area.

" This is an environmental legacy we are creating for our kids, our grandkids and future generations in Martin County," Martin County Forever campaign committee chairperson Jim Snedeker said in a news release." The vote and this victory speaks volumes about our community’s values and commitment to a sustainable, healthy environment.”

The half-cent sales tax takes effect Jan. 1, 2025.

More of WPTV's related coverage:

Elections Local Martin County residents are in favor of this sales tax increase proposal Tyler Hatfield

Protecting Paradise Just what can be done to preserve land? Here's what Indian River County is doing Romelo Styles

Protecting Paradise What Palm Beach County is doing to protect land after Great Outdoors Initiative Kate Hussey

Wellington 'CONCRETE JUNGLE': Wellington group vows to fight land development of K-Park Dave Bohman

Boynton Beach Could Boynton Beach boat ramp be sold to developers? Joel Lopez

Real Estate News Is more development coming to Wellington's Equestrian Preserve area? Ethan Stein