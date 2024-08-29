More developers seeking approval to build homes, amenities at Wellington's Equestrian Preserve

WELLINGTON, Fla. — More developers are looking to build in Wellington's Equestrian Preserve area, a 9,000-acre space originally meant to be reserved for equestrian activities.

Documents from the Village of Wellington show developers McCourt Partners and Discovery Land Company proposing a new neighborhood over what is now two current polo fields. The project involves 40 single-family homes with a private equestrian club that has amenities including a pool, golf simulator and petting zoo.

Village of Wellington Documents from the Village of Wellington show developers McCourt Partners and Discovery Land Company proposing a new neighborhood over two current polo fields.

This proposal comes after the Wellington Village Council approved development to build houses at the preserve earlier this year in February, even after heavy protests over the proposal. The outcry had led to 10 days of meetings that lasted hours with people packed in the council chambers.

A consistent argument WPTV heard from locals regarding the proposal earlier this year was that it could open the space to other developers, eventually removing space for equestrian activities.

Now, the fears of locals could be coming true as another developer is attempting to build houses in the Equestrian Preserve area.

"The dominoes, the first one got touched when [council] allowed Wellington Lifestyle Partners' [proposal in February], and we are now with two more pretty fast," said Maureen Brennan, the owner of Wellington's Iconica polo team.

Wellington former mayor Bob Margolis shared similar concerns in October 2023, saying he believes the approval will allow other developers to buy land on the preserve and build.

"If you open the door, then the door is going to remain for others," Margolis said.

WPTV reached out to every current member of Wellington Council and each member of the board at the February approval and we are waiting to hear back.

If approved by the council, the project would remove 80 acres from the preserve.

The Village said it has no official comment on precedent.