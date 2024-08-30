'CONCRETE JUNGLE': Wellington group vows to fight land development of K-Park

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A group of people in Wellington said they’re inspired by the activists who fought the golf course proposals at Jonathan Dickinson and they're preparing a fight of their own.

A battle is brewing between a 67-acre tract of land known as K-Park, which is now owned by the village.

The companies that redeveloped much of downtown West Palm Beach proposes to develop K-Park into a complex that includes stores, residences, and a private school.

WATCH: Jim Mantrozos tells WPTV's Dave Bohman the vision for K-Park

Jim Mantrozos talks about possible development of K-Park

The group named Wellington 67 wants to turn the land into a large botanical garden.

“People are so connected to nature, they don’t want it all to be a concrete jungle,” Jim Mantrozos. “We want a space where we can go, and we can experience nature and all of its wonderful healing powers.”

Wellington Village councilmembers have rejected past efforts to develop K-Park, including plans to build a college brand campus, a center for senior living, and a horse park.

WPTV'S RELATED COVERAGE BELOW: