Martin County woman sentenced to 29 years in 2024 death of cyclist on 10-Cent Bridge

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County woman who killed a cyclist on the 10-Cent Bridge in 2024 was sentenced on Friday.

Elise Elder, 25, was given just over 29 years for the death of 67-year-old Martin Drummond in June 2024. She was sentenced to 17 years for fleeing the scene, and just over 12 years for DUI manslaughter, for a total of 29 years and one-and-a-half months.

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Florida Highway Patrol said Drummond was riding his bike east on A1A toward South Sewall's Point Road — in the bike lane — at approximately 6:45 a.m. the morning of the crash, when Elder's 2019 BMW 535I went into the bike lane and rear-ended the bicyclist. She then fled the scene and was arrested at her residence.

Drummond, a well-known member of the Stuart community, was the publisher of a local magazine and known as a mentor and spiritual leader.

Elder was given one year probation and her license was revoked for life.