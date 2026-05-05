Woman pleads guilty to DUI manslaughter in 2024 Sewall's Point hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

The woman accused of killing a bicyclist on the 10-Cent Bridge in June 2024 has pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Elise Elder, 25, entered the plea in Martin County court on April 27, nearly two years after Martin Drummond was killed riding his bike on the 10-Cent Bridge on June 28, 2024.

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Notably, Elder did not check a box on the plea form admitting guilt, but rather one that states she believes the plea is in her best interest.

As part of the sentencing recommendation, Elder could have her driver's license permanently revoked.

Florida Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Drummond was riding his bike east on A1A toward South Sewall's Point Road — in the bike lane — at approximately 6:45 a.m. the morning of the crash, when Elder's 2019 BMW 535I went into the bike lane and rear-ended the bicyclist. She then fled the scene and was arrested at her residence.

Drummond, a well-known member of the Stuart community, was the publisher of a local magazine and known as a mentor and spiritual leader.

Drummond's family filed a civil lawsuit against Elder as well.

Elder will be sentenced on June 26.