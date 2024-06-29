'Community lost an amazing light:' Family mourns man killed in 10-Cent Bridge hit-and-run

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The family of Martin Drummond identified him as the 67-year-old man killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run on the 10-Cent Bridge.

Drummond was riding his bike east on A1A at around 6:45 a.m. when Elise Victoria Elder, 23, veered into the bike lane and rear-ended him. She was arrested Friday and charged with DUI manslaughter.

Drummond's wife Lori and daughter Melissa were too shaken to speak on camera, but Melissa Drummond told WPTV's Cassandra Garcia that he was "the best man and father."

Melissa added that her father "lived his life showing unconditional love and pointing people to faith in Jesus, which is what his life was built on."

In her words, "The community has lost an amazing light."

Drummond's wife Lori said: "He was an amazing man who knew how to listen and show unconditional love."

There's been an outpouring of tributes to Drummond on his Facebook page.

