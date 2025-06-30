Memorial walk honors life and legacy of Martin Drummond, man killed in hit-and-run crash

STUART, Fla. — More than 100 people gathered Saturday to walk across the Evans Crary Bridge—also known locally as the 10-Cent Bridge—to honor the life of Martin Drummond, who was killed exactly one year ago while biking over the bridge that connects Sewall’s Point to Stuart.

Drummond, 67, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver involved was under the influence and fled the scene.

Memorial walk honors life and legacy of Martin Drummond

Saturday’s memorial, titled “Let’s Martin This County,” was organized to remember Drummond’s impact on the community and to promote a message of kindness and service.

"‘Martin this county,’ because his character was about kindness, and love, and protection, and he was all about just caring for other people, and so if we ‘Martin this county,’ it will be a better place." said his wife, Lori Drummond.

Martin Drummond was known for his community involvement, serving as the publisher of a local magazine, a mentor, and a spiritual leader. Participants in the memorial walk wore bright blue shirts and carried signs reflecting the values Drummond stood for.

The event was not only a tribute, but also a call to action—encouraging others to embody the qualities that made Drummond a respected figure in Martin County.