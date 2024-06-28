Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Fatal crash involving bicyclist on 10-Cent Bridge in Martin County

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
A fatal bicycle crash on the 10-Cent Bridge leading into Sewall's Point on June 28, 2024.jpg
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jun 28, 2024

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist on Friday morning.

The agency posted on Facebook at approximately 7:30 a.m. that the wreck happened on the 10-Cent Bridge leading from Stuart into Sewall's Point.

"The bridge is closed and will be for some time. Find alternate route," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The town of Sewall's Point said the bridge, also known as the Evans Crary Bridge, is closed eastbound.

"We request that you avoid the area and seek an alternate route. The closure is expected to extended for several hours," the town wrote in an email alert.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU