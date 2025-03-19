Martin County sheriff says latest case involving threats to President Trump hits close to home

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As a Treasure Coast man sits in jail accused of making online threats against President Donald Trump, we heard from his family members for the first time.

Also, WPTV reporter Jon Shainman spoke to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek who said this case hits close to home.

Budensiek was on his way to Mar-a-Lago Sunday when he saw a disturbing post from someone he knew that threatened the president.

"I was sending these screenshots of those text messages to the Secret Service," Budensiek said Wednesday.

The sheriff said the posts were made by Kendall Aaron Todd of Fort Pierce.

Todd was arrested Monday by St. Lucie County sheriff deputies, who were monitoring Todd for several days.

Budensiek told WPTV he had been just one of many high-profile community members mentioned in social media posts made by Todd the previous week.

"There was not a threat in there, but it was clear he was obsessed with me that day," Budensiek said. "Where he crossed the line is when he switched over to the president of the United States and referenced what happened to his sister Tricia with what he planned to do with our president."

Budensiek told WPTV he grew up with the Todd family and was working for the Martin County Sheriff's Office when Tricia Todd vanished in 2016.

"I'm the last person that I know of who saw her alive," Budensiek said. "I saw her at Publix. She was headed home."

Tricia Todd was killed by her ex-husband. Her body was later found in the Hungryland Wildlife Preserve in Martin County.

"I knew her as a young lady who had some difficulties and had gotten her life straightened out," Budensiek said.

WPTV reached out to the Todd family and they sent us this statement about this week's arrest:

"The Todd family is grieved for anyone in the community that Kendall has hurt by his actions. We are praying that the Lord will use this, and any other possible consequences to humble him, and to grant him repentance. It is a reminder to all of us of our personal need for Christ."

Todd's next court date is set for March 24.