St. Lucie County man accused of posting threats against President Trump

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County man was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office said he posted threats against President Donald Trump on social media.

The agency said the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, in partnership with the U.S. Secret Service, executed a search warrant at a home on Metzger Road near Fort Pierce.

The suspect, Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, was apprehended under an active warrant from St. Lucie County.

Investigators said Todd posted threatening messages on his public social media page, in which he expressed intentions to cause bodily harm to Trump.

"This investigation is being conducted in coordination with federal authorities, and further details will be provided as the case progresses," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Todd faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm. His bond is set at $500,000.

The sheriff's office did not say what types of threats were posted by the suspect. The agency said the investigation remains active.