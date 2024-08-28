Lawmaker proposes bill to protect state parks, as Jonathan Dickinson group tries to save Hobe Mountain

Public outcry on Florida's Great Outdoors Initiative is making an impact.

One local lawmaker plans to file a bill so there isn’t a similar situation in the future.

Standing like a sentinel, lording over a beautiful expanse of Jonathan Dickinson State Park, is Hobe Mountain Observation Tower.

WPTV Wendy Morse, president of Friends of Jonathan Dickinson State Park, stands at the base of the Hobe Mountain Observation Tower.

Wendy Morse, president of Friends of Jonathan Dickinson State Park, says it’s hard to beat the views.

“From here you can see views of the ocean, views of the intracoastal," she told WPTV's Jon Shainman.

The tower, at 86 feet, is the highest natural point in South Florida. Built in 1966, it has been closed since April, when an engineering report determined it wasn’t safe.

Region Martin County 'SLAP IN THE FACE': Mast, Harrell, Overdorf call out proposed golf courses Kate Hussey

Morse says the Friends group is a park support group, raising money for needed projects.

“To preserve all of the things that are here that people love and enjoy, like the tower. So that was the direction we were moving, was to save the tower," said Morse.

Now Morse says they’re in limbo, not actively seeking money for the tower until they know what comes of the Great Outdoors Initiative.

After word got out that the tower could be on the chopping block, one local lawmaker said she plans to file a bill next legislative session that would protect state parks from "misguided" ideas.

WPTV State Sen. Gayle Harrell tells WPTV reporter Kate Hussey why the proposal is a "bad idea."

“What it will say essentially is define what the function and purpose of a state park is," said State Sen. Gayle Harrell.

Sen. Harrell plans to propose a bill that would look at all Florida state parks.

“So I’d ask everybody to talk to their friends across the state. When we get this legislation filed, I’m going to need everybody to get it passed," she said.

Region Martin County Could Jonathan Dickinson State Park qualify for national park status? Jon Shainman

It’s important to note that even after the initial organizations dropped their plans for a golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park this week, the current Unit Management Plan from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection still mentions recreational golf and the removal of the Hobe Mountain Observation Tower.