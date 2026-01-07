Deadly crashes renew safety concerns at Bridge Road and I-95 in Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A second serious crash in less than a week at Bridge Road and the I-95 exit ramp is prompting concerns about safety at an intersection residents say is dangerous.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded Tuesday morning to a crash at Bridge Road and I-95 that seriously injured one adult and hurt a child. Officials said the impact was so severe that crews had to use heavy tools to extricate a trapped driver.

“Seeing it this morning, it broke my heart,” said Zoe Farren, who works at nearby Hobe Sound Farms. “It brought a couple of people to tears. I mean, I just felt for the families.”

Farren said crashes at the intersection are frequent.

“All the time. I mean, we’re having all the ambulances and emergency vehicles coming out on a regular basis,” she said.

The crash happened just four days after 17-year-old Matthew Mosby and a 16-year-old passenger were killed at the same intersection.

Investigators said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Mosby’s mother, Erin Scirrotto Mosby, released a statement saying:

“To know Matthew is to love Matthew. He loved basketball, his friends, and his family. He touched so many lives in his short life. He was destined to do great things. Our family is overwhelmed with the love and support from the ENTIRE community including Treasure Coast Basketball League, the Ravens football family, Martin County High School, and the countless friends and family members who have continuously reached out. We love and thank you all! This is not the first time our family has experienced tragedy at the hands of Bridge Road. We will be advocating for traffic and street lights on Bridge Road to ensure no other family has to endure this horrific tragedy ever again. We would also like to encourage everyone to keep the family of the other two victims in their thoughts and prayers as they are experiencing enormous grief as well."

The back-to-back crashes have caught the attention of drivers who use Bridge Road regularly.

“Horrible. It’s avoidable. I mean, I’m sure other factors were involved, but I mean, besides that, the road itself is dangerous,” said Hobe Sound resident Faith Swan.

Jessica Ventura, another resident, added, “I typically avoid that intersection at all costs, not just the intersection, but Bridge Road is very dangerous.”

Drivers said they would like to see changes to improve safety on Bridge Road, especially at the intersection.

“It’s clearly a troubling spot that should be addressed. I think there should be a light there, no question,” Ventura said.

A traffic light is one proposed solution that residents support. Others have also suggested widening the roadway.

We asked Martin County who's responsible for making safety improvements to Bridge Road. Officials said any changes to the intersection would require action by county commissioners in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Farren said she worries about what could happen if changes are not made.

“I know that there needs to be something done about this because it’s so frequent and [[we can’t just keep losing lives because then it makes me think what’s going to happen to my co-workers coming to work one day.”

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.