'A parent's worst nightmare': Martin County sheriff urges drivers to slow down following deadly crashes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County sheriff is urging drivers, especially young ones, to slow down following two separate deadly crashes that took the lives of three people over the weekend.

"As a parent, I have children in that same age category. This is a parent's worst nightmare, and this is no way to start off a new year," Sheriff John Budensiek said Sunday. "These are avoidable crashes. I know enough details to know that these crashes both could've been avoided."

3 young lives lost in Martin County in first week of 2026

First Crash Claims 2 Lives

The first crash occurred on Friday night at the intersection of Bridge Road and Interstate 95 in Hobe Sound. According to witnesses, a car carrying three teenagers exited the ramp, ran a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle, spinning several times before landing in a ditch.

A 17-year-old student from Martin County High and a 16-year-old girl from Jupiter were pronounced dead at the scene.

Budensiek said a 13-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital and is recovering. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries.

"A Martin County Fire Rescue paramedic was there to witness the crash and then immediately started responding and doing CPR, trying to help these youth as they were suffering immediately after impact," said Budensiek.

20-Year-Old Killed in Separate Crash Day Later

Less than 24 hours later, another deadly crash occurred Saturday night on Sea Branch Boulevard near U.S. Highway 1. Investigators say a 20-year-old driver lost control and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

"The impact was so significant that the engine was catapulted from the car," said Budensiek. "From looking at skid marks and the point where the car left the road to the point of impact, it was significant speed. They were not going 35-45 mph."

The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries Sunday morning. A 20-year-old woman who was also in the car escaped the flames with the help of a good Samaritan. Budensiek said she remains in the intensive care unit.

Following the two fatal crashes, Budensiek emphasized that the incidents were preventable and urged parents to have difficult conversations with their children about driving safely.

"As horrific as it is, (parents should) go over those crashes," said Budensiek. "And explain: just a moment of poor judgment, or a moment of not paying attention, can result in something catastrophic like this."

The sheriff also warned about the dangers of late-night driving.

"Late-night driving is always something I would discourage," Budensiek said. "People are more distracted, DUI crashes are higher, and I worry about our youth out driving late at night."

Budensiek says a GoPro camera was attached to the vehicle that may have recorded more details leading up to Saturday's crash. He said the Florida Highway Patrol is the lead investigator in both wrecks, which are ongoing.