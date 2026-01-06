Firefighters perform extraction to free trapped driver in crash on SE Bridge Road and I-95

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one driver trapped on Tuesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of Southeast Bridge Road and the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp in Martin County.

Officials say the accident, which occurred just after 8 a.m., involved a 2026 Cadillac Escalade and a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta. The Jetta was traveling south on the exit ramp from I-95, approaching the stop sign at the intersection, while the Escalade was traveling west in the right lane of SE Bridge Road, approaching the I-95 exit ramp.

The Jetta failed to stop at the stop sign and the Escalade collided with the left side of the car, pushing it 50 feet west of the intersection.

The impact of the crash trapped the driver of the Jetta, a 49-year-old man from Port St. Lucie, and firefighters had to perform an extraction, which involved "popping" the doors, removing the roof and using hydraulic tools to "roll" the dashboard forward.

The driver of the Jetta was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Traffic News FHP: Failure to obey stop sign led to crash that killed 2 teens Samantha Roesler

The driver of the Escalade, a 50-year-old woman from Tequesta, and her 16-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and MCFR says authorities are looking into whether alcohol played a role. The road has been reopened.

Two teenagers died in a crash at the intersection of SE Bridge Rd. and I-95 over the weekend. FHP says failure to stop at a stop sign contributed to that crash.