Failure to obey stop sign led to crash that killed 2 teens in Hobe Sound, according to FHP

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about what caused a crash involving four teens, killing two, in Hobe Sound Jan. 2.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. at the Interstate 95 South off-ramp at Southeast Bridge Road.

The driver of a Toyota sedan failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection and drove in front of a Range Rover driving west on Southeast Bridge Road. The Range Rover collided with the left side of the Toyota, causing the sedan to cross the eastbound lanes and enter a waterlogged area of tall grass.

The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old boy from Stuart, and the passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Jupiter, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third occupant in the Toyota, a 13-year-old girl from Jupiter, is in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the Range Rover did not sustain any injuries.