Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Failure to obey stop sign led to crash that killed 2 teens in Hobe Sound, according to FHP

wptv-fhp-1.jpg
WPTV
wptv-fhp-1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about what caused a crash involving four teens, killing two, in Hobe Sound Jan. 2.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. at the Interstate 95 South off-ramp at Southeast Bridge Road.

The driver of a Toyota sedan failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection and drove in front of a Range Rover driving west on Southeast Bridge Road. The Range Rover collided with the left side of the Toyota, causing the sedan to cross the eastbound lanes and enter a waterlogged area of tall grass.

The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old boy from Stuart, and the passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Jupiter, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third occupant in the Toyota, a 13-year-old girl from Jupiter, is in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the Range Rover did not sustain any injuries.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening