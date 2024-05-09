Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

2 remaining teens identified after 3 killed in stolen car crash in Martin County

Jerry Choisy, Geovany Alexis, Marcus Griffin die after car plunges into St. Lucie River
A second and third body was found after a car that was stolen from Boynton Beach crashed into the St. Lucie River early Tuesday morning, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WPTV.
Jerry Chioisy, 19, and Giovany Alexis, 18, were killed when a stolen vehicle they were in plunged into the St. Lucie River on May 7, 2024.
Posted at 4:55 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 17:47:13-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the two remaining names of the three people who died when a stolen car plunged into the St. Lucie River this week.

WPTV learned the bodies pulled from the river Wednesday were identified as Jerry Choisy, 19, and Geovany Alexis, 18.

The vehicle they were riding in plunged into the water near the intersection of Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road early Tuesday morning.

Marin County Sheriff William Snyder had said Tuesday that a 17-year-old's body, later identified as Marcus Griffin of Lake Worth, was found inside the submerged car shortly after it crashed.

Two others who were inside the vehicle — an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Boynton Beach, were found alive after the wreck. They were placed in custody but later released. Snyder said the teens could eventually face capital murder charges, saying the State Attorney's Office told them not to make any arrests yet.

This is breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.