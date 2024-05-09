2 remaining teens identified after 3 killed in stolen car crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the two remaining names of the three people who died when a stolen car plunged into the St. Lucie River this week.

WPTV learned the bodies pulled from the river Wednesday were identified as Jerry Choisy, 19, and Geovany Alexis, 18.

The vehicle they were riding in plunged into the water near the intersection of Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road early Tuesday morning.

Marin County Sheriff William Snyder had said Tuesday that a 17-year-old's body, later identified as Marcus Griffin of Lake Worth, was found inside the submerged car shortly after it crashed.

Two others who were inside the vehicle — an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Boynton Beach, were found alive after the wreck. They were placed in custody but later released. Snyder said the teens could eventually face capital murder charges, saying the State Attorney's Office told them not to make any arrests yet.

This is breaking news story and will be updated.