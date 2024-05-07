Watch Now
1 dead, 1 missing after stolen car crashes into Martin County canal, deputies say

Vehicle stolen in Boynton Beach crashes in area of SW Kanner Highway and SE Cove Road
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 10:18:34-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person is dead, one is missing, and two people are in custody after a car that was stolen in Boynton Beach crashed into a canal in Martin County, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said four people — two adults, one juvenile, and one other person, age unknown — were in the vehicle when it crashed Monday night in the area of Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road.

A stolen car crashed into a canal in the area of Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road on May 6, 2024.

One person died, two others were taken into custody, and a fourth person is unaccounted for. Deputies are now searching for that person.

No other information has been released.

