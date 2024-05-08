Second body found after stolen car crashes into St. Lucie River

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A second body was found Wednesday morning after a car that was stolen from Boynton Beach crashed into the St. Lucie River on Monday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WPTV.

Sheriff William Snyder said it's unclear how many people were in the car before it plunged into the water in the area of Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road.

WATCH: Martin County Sheriff's Office tracks stolen vehicle

Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter tracks stolen vehicle before plunging into river

The body of a 17-year-old was also found, and Snyder said Tuesday that two or three people are missing after the wreck.

In addition, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said two teenagers who were found alive didn't cooperate with law enforcement.

Those teens were placed into custody, but were later released. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the teens will likely face charges.

The Boynton Beach Police Department told WPTV the car was stolen from Mahogany Bay Drive, which correlates with an apartment complex.