$15 million beach restoration project underway in Martin County as erosion forces closures

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Beaches are closing in our area due to severe erosion.

From the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast, projects are underway to restore them.

WATCH: Martin County beach hasn't been restored in 8 years

$15M beach restoration begins in Martin County

In Martin County, equipment is on Jensen Beach for a major shore protection project that started on Monday.

John Somma, from Port St. Lucie, came to Jensen Beach to see the work for himself.

“It's just interesting to watch it,” said Somma. “We need to bring our beaches back. This erosion really took them far back.”

Palm Beach Beach day ruined: Popular Palm Beach access points closed due to erosion Kendall Hyde

Part of the beach is closed for the $15 million federally funded shore protection project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work in increments along a four-mile stretch, dumping sand from the St. Lucie County line to Stuart Beach.

"It doesn't look that bad, but it's been eight years since we've restored this beach,” said Jessica Garland, the coastal program manager for Martin County. ”We have lost a lot of sand over eight years."

Up in Fort Pierce, WPTV has tracked the ongoing restoration project at Jetty Park for months.

Palm Beach County 'It looks good': Beaches are seeing fresh sand from renourishment projects Tyler Hatfield

Video from mid-March shows what the progress looks like now, with work continuing a few more weeks.

Back in Martin County, Garland said the project will wrap up May 1, protecting not just the sand, but wildlife and infrastructure, too.

"If we don't do it, it will be 10 times worse than if we did do it," said Garland.

