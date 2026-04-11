PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was supposed to be the perfect Florida beach day. The sun was shining, and locals and tourists alike had big plans.

Helena Torres wanted to soak up some rays and catch up with friends. Melvin Schroeter, visiting from Germany, was excited to experience the Atlantic Ocean views. Alyson Sanders and her friends from Delray Beach had mapped out their whole day: coffee, the market, then tanning on the beach.

Then they arrived and saw the signs: CLOSED.

"There's no beach, and I have no idea," Torres said, clearly confused.

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Beach day ruined: Popular Palm Beach access points closed due to erosion

Well, technically, the beach is still there — you just can't get to it.

Weather-related erosion over the past few days has made the beach unsafe for visitors. Earlier this week, the Town of Palm Beach temporarily shut down public access at Brazilian Avenue and Chilean Avenue until repairs are complete.

For Sanders, who just finished working four grueling 12-hour shifts back-to-back, the closure was especially frustrating. "It makes me pretty upset because I really wanted to come enjoy the beach and the outside weather," she said.

The silver lining? Lifeguards are still on duty, and beachgoers are finding alternatives.

"I think we need to go more to the south to Fort Lauderdale or something," Schroeter said, already planning his backup beach day.

Good news for beach lovers: While these Palm Beach access points are closed, other local beaches remain open. You'll just have to venture a bit further until conditions improve and repairs are completed.

