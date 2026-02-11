Emergency sand operations continue at Fort Pierce's Jetty Park Beach amid severe erosion concerns

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is staying on top of the severe erosion in Fort Pierce and pressing for answers about the emergency response taking place.

It’s happening around Jetty Park Beach—which is currently closed.

WATCH BELOW: 'This is the best system to install here,' Commissioner Michael Broderick tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Fort Pierce continues emergency sand drops at eroded Jetty Park Beach

Wednesday was day two of the emergency sand drop here at Jetty Park Beach.

But what can be a permanent solution?

WPTV’s Treasure Coast Reporter Tyler Hatfield took your questions about what can be done to fix this severe erosion to city and county leaders.

City commissioner Michael Broderick explained what’s being done on Wednesday.

“The 10,000 cubic yards is now coming in a landing platform over here to get a beach, to be able to spread material north and south,” said Broderick.

On Thursday, crews are heading about a quarter mile south on Hutchinson Island to work on and dump sand in three areas that could be vulnerable.

“We're going to be using our 528 loaders, the large loaders and dump for the embankment, “ said Broderick. "Then we're going to fill those injured areas into the embankment with smaller skid steer loaders.”

WPTV has seen your questions on social media, about using mangroves, rocks or other barriers on the dunes.

We took them to city leaders.

“We put concrete barriers down there, they're completely buried in the sand right now,” said Broderick. “We put them there over the weekend, they're gone.”

Others commented if adding more sand on the beach is worth it if it'll just be washed away.

“There is some accuracy to that statement, but what I’m trying to do is protect ocean water from intruding on the beach itself destroying businesses homes, etc, and threats of safety and life, of course,” said Broderick.

As for long term solutions, Commissioner Broderick said the county and U.S.Representative Brian Mast are looking to install T-groins, which are built offshore and break down wave action to keep sand on the beach.

“T-groins are the are the result of a lot of engineering work, to say this is the best system to install here,” said Broderick.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Fort Pierce 'We're going to have to dump sand every day': City combats beach erosion Cassandra Garcia

Fort Pierce Erosion threatens homes; emergency sand trucked to beach Zitlali Solache