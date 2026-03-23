Beach renourishment projects bring fresh sand to coastlines in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Black pipes snake their way along Jupiter Park Beach for the Jupiter Inlet Sand Trap Dredging and Beach Renourishment Project, which began in January.

WATCH BELOW: 'I know mother nature will probably take a lot of this back in the inlet,' Douglas Cleary tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Beaches are seeing fresh sand from renourishment projects fighting erosion

"It looks good,” said Michael McGowan, who was sitting on the beach. “I think they're doing a good job with it."

The Jupiter Inlet District said on their website that crews are taking sand from the inlet to save beaches to the south. People who live nearby have watched the progress.

"We couldn't even see any sand. Just see the ocean and the sea grapes,” said Douglas Cleary. "Where I’m standing right now, it's, I don't know, maybe 100, 150 yards of new sand. So, it basically recreated our beach for us."

Farther south, WPTV heard concerns about slight erosion on Singer Island in Riviera Beach. The city said last year, they dumped 5,200 cubic yards of sand and are planning another renourishment project this year.

Palm Beach County told us sea turtle nesting has restricted the work that can be done on Singer Island and no new projects scheduled for the year.

In the Town of Palm Beach, work continues to replenish sand on the midtown beaches the work started in March and is around 11% complete.

Up on the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County plans to start dumping fresh sand at Jetty Park Beach for their re-nourishment project\ starting Tuesday.

Back in Jupiter, neighbors worry the sand could, again, be washed away. But they tell me, it's worth protecting.

"I know mother nature will probably take a lot of this back in the inlet,” said Cleary. "I think it's kind of a necessary evil, without the beach. Why would we be here?"