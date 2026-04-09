Palm Beach closes 2 public beach access points due to 'significant' erosion

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Visitors to Palm Beach should be aware that "significant beach erosion" has temporarily closed public beach access points at two areas.

Officials said that Brazilian and Chilean avenues are closed after erosion occurred following recent weather events.

Despite the closures, the town said that lifeguards will remain on-site to support public safety and provide guidance to beachgoers during the closure.

Temporary Closure of Public Beach Access at Brazilian and Chilean Avenues https://t.co/RWqf8L9vRa pic.twitter.com/YDgnAiqOjc — Town of Palm Beach (@townofpalmbeach) April 9, 2026

Residents and visitors are encouraged by the town to use nearby alternate beach access points until conditions improve and repairs can be completed.

Town officials said they will issue updates as additional information becomes available. They have not given a timeline for when the two access points would reopen.

WPTV reported last month that the Town of Palm Beach was working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a beach re-nourishment project aimed at restoring the shoreline.