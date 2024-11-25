'We need to bring nature back': Indian River County restoring trees after tornadoes

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — As the signs of October’s tornado devastation gradually diminish, the effects of the storms remain ever-present in various ways.

Teri Barrett, a resident of Indian River County, shared her thoughts.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like this in my life," Barrett said. "It completely wiped out neighborhoods and trees that have stood ever since I was a little girl.”

Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss noted that the tornado outbreak from Hurricane Milton had a severe impact on native plants and trees.

“If you’ve visited those neighborhoods recently, the trees still appear to be in a state of shock,” she remarked.

In response, Moss is leading a new initiative aimed at recovery.

“These trees are incredibly protective of us, and it’s vital that we return the favor,” she emphasized.

Teaming up with Dr. Richard Baker from the Pelican Island Audubon Society, Moss is working to educate residents on how to restore what was lost.

“I wouldn’t recommend cutting down the damaged trees just yet," Baker said. "Let’s wait and see if they can bounce back.”

To support replanting efforts, the Audubon Society is offering three varieties of native trees free of charge.

“We’re raising southern live oak, which is fantastic, along with native mahogany and bald cypress,” Baker said.

He stressed the importance of planting in accordance with city regulations.

“It truly feels uplifting—we need to bring nature back,” Barrett said.

Residents can pick up trees on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

