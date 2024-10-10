'Sounded like a car crash:' Vero Beach residents survey damage after tornado

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Like many areas on the Treasure Coast, Vero Beach experienced a tornado Wednesday.

WPTV's Jamie Ostroff has been in Vero Beach, assessing the damage from the tornadoes. Ostroff said there's big damage along 15th Avenue, a residential neighborhood. There have been no reports of injury.

She also spoke with people who were sheltering when the tornado hit.

WPTV "It sounded like a car crash," said Tony Hernandez.

"Right when I moved into the back room, that's when it picked up even more. Everything was making loud bangs and stuff. It sounded like a car crash," said Tony Hernandez.

"This whole garage is missing, this fence is missing, all of up there — that whole tree is gone," he added. "That's missing. There's a roof down there somewhere hanging on the powerline. I was just surprised."

"I think the biggest weight is knowing that it's not over. This is just the first portion of it. It hasn't even hit the other coast yet," said Stephen Perry.

