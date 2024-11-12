WPTV obtains 911calls from Indian River County where tornadoes hit during Milton

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has obtained ten 911 calls from the Indian River Sheriffs Office the night three tornadoes touched down during Hurricane Milton.

Dirce De Jesus, a home care provider in Indian River County, was one of those callers, when the high winds from an EF3 tornado caused a tree to fall through her client's home in Vero Beach.

“Every time I think about that,” said De Jesus, "what I saw from the tornado, it's like a picture and I just try to delete it.”

Many calls describe the aftermath of the tornadoes. One can be heard saying, “We got power lines down, trees on houses. I'm going to list them if I can?”

Some describe roofs blowing off their homes.

One of the callers was thankful they were finally able to reach dispatch and said, “None of our phones were working, this is the first I've been able to talk to someone.”

De Jesus said it’s hard to forget that night but thankful she and her client are OK.

“It takes awhile to go away, because it's so fresh,” said De Jesus.