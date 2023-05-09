Watch Now
Susy Tomassi's remains positively identified, woman was shot, Indian River County Sheriff's Office says

'Everyone is potentially a suspect in this case,' Sheriff Eric Flowers says
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they have positively identified the remains of a woman who vanished more than five years ago.

Assunta "Susy" Tomassi, 73, who had dementia, disappeared in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.

The sheriff's office announced in early March that a fisherman discovered skeletal remains near the Oslo Road boat ramp. Through personal items located near the remains, detectives previously said they believed the remains were Tomassi.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said Tuesday that Tomassi was shot, which contributed to her death.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office developed a sketch of a man possibly connected to the death of Susy Tomassi.

Tomassi was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix located at Oslo Road and U.S. Highway 1.

After Tomassi's remains were identified, Flowers said a concerned resident came forward and said that a man — who was driving a similarly-looking truck in the area — attempted to lure her into his vehicle at about the same time as Tomassi's disappearance in 2018.

"We have taken this back to the drawing board, back to the beginning, and started the investigation because we are now working a homicide," Flowers said.

From that concerned resident's description, investigators developed a sketch of the man.

"Everyone is potentially a suspect in this case," Flowers said.

