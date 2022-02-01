New clue released in cold case disappearance of missing Vero Beach woman

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is trying to heat up a years-long cold case.

Suzy Tomassi, 73, vanished in Vero Beach nearly four years ago.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office released a new photo Tuesday, possibly connected to the disappearance of Tomassi.

Investigators want to know the name of the driver of a white pickup truck they believe Tomassi was last seen getting into.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office A truck possibly involved in the disappearance of Suzy Tomassi, who was last seen in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.

"I never thought for a minute in my life that four years later we would still now know anything," said Susy's husband, Patrick Tomassi.

Tomassi spoke to WPTV over the phone Tuesday after the sheriff's office put a new plea for information on its Facebook page.

"Somebody must have saw something, somebody must know something," Tomassi said.

Susy was 73-years-old. She suffered from dementia and was last seen on surveillance video March 16, 2018 after leaving a nearby restaurant the couple owned.

She was walking through the South Vero Square Plaza on U.S. 1 in Vero Beach.

"She was always trusting the person. She would think everybody would be someone she knew or knows her," Tomassi said.

Another piece of video shows a driver rolling down a window and saying something to Susy before she climbed inside and the truck drove away.

Suzy was never seen again, and detectives want to speak to that driver.

Next month will mark four years since Suzy vanished from the plaza. We're told that truck was seen here several times before she went missing.

Now the sheriff's office is trying to put more eyeballs on the case, hoping to jog the memory of customers or employees who were here at the time.

"It never leaves you, it's always there," Tomassi said.

Patrick said he feels the stress and pain of not knowing every day. He has hope Susy could still be alive. But if not, he says his family needs closure.

"Let's hope somebody that really knows something comes forward and put everything at rest," Tomassi said.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-274-8477.